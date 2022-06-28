PTI never shifted burden of inflation onto people despite IMF's pressure: Imran Khan

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Tuesday that his government never shifted the burden of global inflation to the people despite the International Monetary Fund (IMF)'s tough conditions and a weak economy, Aaj News reported.

The former premier made these remarks during a presser in which he discussed the country's overall political situation and the impact of inflation on the people.

Earlier on Tuesday, Imran Khan held a meeting of the PTI core committee which discussed issues related to the party's upcoming rally on July 2 in the federal capital.

Khan, in his remarks, said the coalition government had "inflicted the worst suffering on the people in order to provide relief to themselves."

“The future of the economy is as bleak as the dark present due to these experienced thieves”, Imran said.

The former premier went on to say that his government had warned that an "economy built up with so much hard work" would not be able to survive political instability.

"These people did not prepare properly, as they were busy conspiring to seize power," he said.

Khan's remarks come hours after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced that the IMF will club the seventh and eighth reviews of Pakistan's Extended Fund Facility (EFF), and disburse roughly $1.9 billion in the coming days.

The seventh tranche is worth $900 million and the eighth is worth $1 billion, raising the prospect of $1.9 billion being disbursed once the IMF board gives the all-clear to resume the bailout programme.

Pakistan has been making all-out efforts to revive the IMF programme to avert a balance of payment crisis that has been aggravated by soaring energy prices.

Central bank foreign currency reserves have fallen to as low as $8.2 billion, barely enough to cover six weeks of imports, and the economy is reeling from the sharp depreciation in the Pakistani rupee and double-digit inflation. However, reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan are likely to get a boost after the agreement with Chinese banks.