Skill development: KMF to launch programme for women in Mirpurkhas

KARACHI: Khushhali Microfinance Bank partnered with the ‘Sindh Graduates Association’ (SGA) to launch a skill development programme for women in Mirpurkhas, Sindh, to create more livelihood opportunities for this impoverished segment.

The training programme includes a complete ‘Tailoring-course’ for women as well as informative sessions on financial literacy, to impart knowledge and understanding of financial concepts along with banking products and services.

The programme aims to empower the women and enable them to earn sustainable livelihoods, raise their standards of living, and understand the value of saving money and investing in their family’s future.

The participating women will be taught to realize their irrefutable role in the well-being of their household, in case their families are faced with poverty. If women are empowered, they can achieve a greater degree of self-reliance and economic prosperity within their families, while raising their children with a better quality of life.

The President of Khushhali Microfinance Bank, Ghalib Nishtar stated, “Our Skill-based training programmes are a progressive step towards empowering underprivileged women, inspiring them to be independent and generate sufficient incomes to support their families.”

Through these series of training programmes, Khushhali Microfinance Bank is making direct contributions towards the achievement of United Nations - Sustainable Development Goals #4 and #8, as the number of women with technical and vocational skills is being substantially increased, encouraging and enabling them for employment, so they can qualify for decent livelihoods and engage in productive entrepreneurship.

