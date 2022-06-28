ANL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.83%)
ASC 9.32 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.19%)
ASL 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.1%)
AVN 80.66 Increased By ▲ 4.61 (6.06%)
BOP 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.09%)
CNERGY 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.42%)
FFL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.6%)
FNEL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.02%)
GGGL 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.15%)
GGL 16.88 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.3%)
GTECH 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.28%)
HUMNL 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.69%)
KEL 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (8.71%)
KOSM 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.61%)
MLCF 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.5%)
PACE 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.59%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.99%)
PRL 18.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.93%)
PTC 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.43%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
SNGP 34.05 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.41%)
TELE 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.52%)
TPL 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.47%)
TPLP 20.71 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.68%)
TREET 30.20 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (5.23%)
TRG 78.30 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.37%)
UNITY 20.55 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.33%)
WAVES 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.98%)
WTL 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4%)
BR100 4,160 Increased By 76.4 (1.87%)
BR30 15,387 Increased By 402.4 (2.69%)
KSE100 41,879 Increased By 826.8 (2.01%)
KSE30 16,009 Increased By 346.4 (2.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Skill development: KMF to launch programme for women in Mirpurkhas

Press Release 28 Jun, 2022

KARACHI: Khushhali Microfinance Bank partnered with the ‘Sindh Graduates Association’ (SGA) to launch a skill development programme for women in Mirpurkhas, Sindh, to create more livelihood opportunities for this impoverished segment.

The training programme includes a complete ‘Tailoring-course’ for women as well as informative sessions on financial literacy, to impart knowledge and understanding of financial concepts along with banking products and services.

The programme aims to empower the women and enable them to earn sustainable livelihoods, raise their standards of living, and understand the value of saving money and investing in their family’s future.

The participating women will be taught to realize their irrefutable role in the well-being of their household, in case their families are faced with poverty. If women are empowered, they can achieve a greater degree of self-reliance and economic prosperity within their families, while raising their children with a better quality of life.

The President of Khushhali Microfinance Bank, Ghalib Nishtar stated, “Our Skill-based training programmes are a progressive step towards empowering underprivileged women, inspiring them to be independent and generate sufficient incomes to support their families.”

Through these series of training programmes, Khushhali Microfinance Bank is making direct contributions towards the achievement of United Nations - Sustainable Development Goals #4 and #8, as the number of women with technical and vocational skills is being substantially increased, encouraging and enabling them for employment, so they can qualify for decent livelihoods and engage in productive entrepreneurship.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

UNITED NATIONS Khushhali Microfinance Bank Sindh Graduates Association skill development programme for women

Comments

1000 characters

Skill development: KMF to launch programme for women in Mirpurkhas

PM forewarns of ‘very tough’ IMF conditionalities

Encashment of guarantee: SEL approaches PM against PPIB decision

Economic advisory body comprises PM, the Pashas, others

High-quality coal from Afghanistan: PM approves import in rupees

May FCA: Discos get Rs7.90/unit tariff hike

DSSI framework: $107m debt relief pact inked with France

No cut motions due to absence of opposition: NA approves 83 demands for grants

Russia, rejecting default, tells investors to go to western financial agents

Abolition of Octroi, Zila tax: Sindh govt to get Rs3.5bn to offset against losses

Govt fuel oil imports hit 4-yr high as it struggles to buy LNG

Read more stories