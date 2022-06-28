Musadik given overview of PSO’s performance

KARACHI: Minister of State (Petroleum Division), Ministry of Energy, Musadik Malik visited PSO’s Head Office here.

Managing Director and CEO, Pakistan State Oil (PSO), Syed Taha welcomed the guest along with the company’s senior management.

The minister was given an overview of the company’s financial and operational performance, milestones achieved and key challenges.

The minister acknowledged PSO’s role in reshaping Pakistan’s energy landscape with technological advancements and digitization.

Pakistan State Oil continues to set new industry benchmarks and reaffirm its role as the national flag bearer and leader of positive change in Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022