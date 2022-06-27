ANL 10.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
ASC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
ASL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.59%)
AVN 79.19 Increased By ▲ 3.14 (4.13%)
BOP 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.09%)
CNERGY 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.68%)
FFL 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.89%)
FNEL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.18%)
GGGL 11.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.71%)
GGL 16.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.64%)
GTECH 8.67 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.64%)
HUMNL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.97%)
KEL 2.98 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.83%)
KOSM 3.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.26%)
MLCF 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1%)
PACE 3.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.32%)
PRL 18.27 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.66%)
PTC 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.43%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.42%)
SNGP 34.05 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.41%)
TELE 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.52%)
TPL 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.49%)
TPLP 20.51 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.69%)
TREET 30.15 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (5.05%)
TRG 77.70 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (2.57%)
UNITY 20.45 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.84%)
WAVES 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.78%)
WTL 1.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
YOUW 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.32%)
BR100 4,118 Increased By 34.6 (0.85%)
BR30 15,250 Increased By 264.7 (1.77%)
KSE100 41,543 Increased By 491.4 (1.2%)
KSE30 15,875 Increased By 212.2 (1.35%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

France is working on energy contingency plans, says finance minister

Reuters 27 Jun, 2022

PARIS: France is working on energy contingency plans because of cuts to gas flows from Russia which have hit the European market but it has not yet had to put them into action, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday.

Le Maire said talks were already underway on the issue with French Energy Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher, although details had still to be finalised.

Russia has reduced gas flows to a dozen European countries in response to unprecedented EU sanctions imposed on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine. “(…) We will determine which companies are of the most strategic importance, namely those for whom we can allow gas to be cut off and those for whom we cannot allow any cuts,” Le Maire told RMC Radio.

Last week European Union leaders agreed to boost preparations for further cuts in Russian gas, accusing Moscow of “weaponising” energy via a supply squeeze which Germany warned could partly shut its industry.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire on Monday also said that he backed calls by the heads of France’s top energy companies for individuals and businesses to limit power consumption immediately to prepare for a looming energy crisis.

“We need to work collectively to reduce our consumption in order to regain room to manoeuvre,” the chief executives of Engie, EDF and TotalEnergies said in an open letter published by weekly newspaper Journal du Dimanche.

France urges producers to cap oil price over Ukraine: Macron office

The letter signed by Engie’s Catherine MacGregor, EDF’s Jean-Bernard Levy and TotalEnergies’ Patrick Pouyanne cited sharp declines in Russian gas shipments as well as limited electricity generation because of maintenance issues.

france European Union Russia French Energy Minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire

Comments

1000 characters

France is working on energy contingency plans, says finance minister

Govt mulling buying energy from Russia

KSE-100 surpasses 41,500 point mark in intra-day trading

May FCA: NEPRA approves hike of Rs7.9/unit

Pakistan orders masks on domestic flights as COVID numbers rise

Russia slides towards default as payment deadline expires

LHC directs ECP to notify PTI members on Punjab Assembly reserved seats

IMF likely to indicate approval of agreement today

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka shuts schools, urges work from home to save fuel

Supertax: Miftah asks ‘why so much consternation?’

CPEC road projects: NHA to settle disputes with Chinese firms

Read more stories