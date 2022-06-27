Hong Kong shares close sharply higher

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks finished on a strong note Monday, extending last week’s rally on hopes that central banks around the world will not hike rates for as long as initially feared.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 2.35 percent, or 510.46 points, to 22,229.52.

The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.88 percent, or 29.44 points, to 3,379.19, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange rose 1.11 percent, or 24.32 points, to 2,216.99.