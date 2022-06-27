ANL 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-6.55%)
ASC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.56%)
ASL 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-6.96%)
AVN 76.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-3.37%)
BOP 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.35%)
CNERGY 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-7.09%)
FFL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.14%)
FNEL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.73%)
GGGL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-6.61%)
GGL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-7.3%)
GTECH 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-6.88%)
HUMNL 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-5%)
KEL 2.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.06%)
KOSM 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-5.49%)
MLCF 25.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-6.51%)
PACE 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.96%)
PIBTL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-6.93%)
PRL 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-6.97%)
PTC 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.04%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.14%)
SNGP 33.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.77%)
TELE 11.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.89%)
TPL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-8.17%)
TPLP 20.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-6.66%)
TREET 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-4.97%)
TRG 75.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-3.13%)
UNITY 20.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-4.29%)
WAVES 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-6.53%)
WTL 1.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.36%)
YOUW 4.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-6.86%)
BR100 4,083 Decreased By -179.3 (-4.21%)
BR30 14,985 Decreased By -647.2 (-4.14%)
KSE100 41,052 Decreased By -1665.2 (-3.9%)
KSE30 15,662 Decreased By -690.8 (-4.22%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

42 traders arrested over profiteering

APP 27 Jun, 2022

SARGODHA: Commissioner Sargodha Irshad Ahmad informed a group of journalists on Sunday that the district administration had arrested 42 traders over profiteering and hoarding of commodities.In a meeting with a delegation of the Punjab Union of Journalist (Dastoor Group) at his office, he said that cases were registered against the traders under the Hoarding Act and Rs 230,000 fine was also imposed on them during the last one week.

The commissioner said journalists were the eyes and ears of the government. He said the media should highlight ill-practices of traders involved in hoarding and overcharging.

traders arrested profiteering Commissioner Sargodha

Comments

1000 characters

42 traders arrested over profiteering

Supertax: Miftah asks ‘why so much consternation?’

CPEC road projects: NHA to settle disputes with Chinese firms

Gen Bajwa awarded ‘King Abdulaziz Medal of Excellent Class’

PM forms body for mining sector turnaround

Purchases at USC: PM abolishes OTPS

IMF likely to indicate approval of agreement today

PTI criticises govt for taking ‘regressive’ economic steps

G7 aims to raise $600bn to ‘counter’ China’s Belt and Road

Biden urges G7 to stay together as leaders target Russian gold

Sindh LG polls marred by violence: 3 killed

Read more stories