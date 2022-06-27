42 traders arrested over profiteering

SARGODHA: Commissioner Sargodha Irshad Ahmad informed a group of journalists on Sunday that the district administration had arrested 42 traders over profiteering and hoarding of commodities.In a meeting with a delegation of the Punjab Union of Journalist (Dastoor Group) at his office, he said that cases were registered against the traders under the Hoarding Act and Rs 230,000 fine was also imposed on them during the last one week.

The commissioner said journalists were the eyes and ears of the government. He said the media should highlight ill-practices of traders involved in hoarding and overcharging.