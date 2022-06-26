One fined Rs0.2m: PTA directs two big CMOs to comply with QoS standards

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has warned two major telecom operators with the direction to comply with the Quality of Services (QoS) requirements in accordance with applicable regulatory framework while fine of Rs0.2 million was imposed on one operator as well.

A panel comprising PTA Chairman Amir Azeem Bajwa and Member Compliance and Enforcement Dr Khawaja Siddiqui Khokhar issued the order against the two operators.

The authority issued show cause notices “failure to meet or exceed QoS standards as laid down in the license and Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)” to both operators.

In order to measure the QoS performance of the licensee, a joint survey was carried out from 26th October 2020 to 27th October 2020 at Warsak and Charsadda Roads, Peshawar. During the survey, it was revealed that 4G/LTE Signal Strength at Charsadda Road and 4G/LTE Signal Strength as well as Call Connection Time at Warsak Road were observed below the license standards.

Accordingly, the survey results were shared with the licensee vide letter dated 29th October 2020 with the direction to improve the services up to the licensed standards and include the area in 4G/LTE future rollout plan and the licensee was required to submit compliance report by 20th November 2020.

However, in light of the response received from the licensee, an independent survey, from 4th October to 27th October 2021, was carried out by PTA at the said areas whereby it was observed that contrary to the claim of the licensee, some of the QoS KPIs are persistently below the standards as stipulated in the license.

Punjab, Sindh, KP, Balochistan and AJ&K: PTA carries out QoS survey in 15 cities,8 motorways/highways/inter-city roads

Since, the above said QoS results were not within the parameters of the license conditions and QoS Regulations, therefore, a Show Cause Notice (SCN) under section 23 of the Act on 17th January 2022 was issued wherein the licensee was required to remedy the contravention by bringing and maintaining the required standards of quality of service at with clause 1.3 of Appendix-Ill of the license and the QoS Regulations within fifteen (15) days and also to explain in writing within thirty days of the issuance of the issuance of SCN.

Matter heard and record perused. After careful examination of record following are the findings of the Authority.

The Authority under the Act is mandated to regulate the establishment, maintenance and operation of telecommunication system and provision of telecommunication services in Pakistan. In addition, the Authority under section 5(2)(b) of the Act is also empowered to enforce and monitor the licenses. Pursuant to the license granted by the Authority, the licensee is required to meet the requirement of quality of service standards as provided in the license and regulations.

With regard to the licensee’s contention of carrying out the unilateral survey, it is clarified that in the instant matter, a joint survey was carried out and as per the survey report shortfalls were shared with the licensee. The licensee was required to improve the services up to the license standard and include the areas in 4G /LTE future rollout plan.

The licensee replied that it has improved and observing QoS standards as per required KPIs. In order to verify the claim of the licensee, the Authority carried out an independent survey. As a result of an independent survey report, it has been found that QoS standards were below the required KPIs. For the purpose of record and clarity, it is also relevant to point out that as per license condition No. 6.5. l, the licensee is required at all times to meet or exceed the Quality of Service standards described in Appendix-Ill of the license and QoS Regulations.

It is also pointed out that after providing fair opportunity of hearing, the Authority again carried an independent re-verification QoS at Warsak and Charsadda Roads, Peshawar on 26th April, 2022. During the survey, it was observed that Voice and Data services of the licensee were satisfactory at Warsak Road except SMS Success Rate, whereas, Voice and Data services were identified low graded at Charsadda Road.

Keeping in view the above-mentioned facts coupled with the available record, the Authority, it is concluded that despite extending all possible timeframe to improve QoS of licensed services in accordance with the applicable legal regulatory framework, the KPIs of voice and data services were identified low graded at Charsadda Road, Peshawar therefore, due to non-adhering the required standards a fine to the tune of Rs200,000 is hereby imposed on the licensee with the direction to pay the same within one week from the date of receipt of this order. In case of failure to comply with the above, legal proceedings will be initiated against the licensee as per applicable law.

That upon receipt of SCN, the licensee again conducted drive tests of the given area on 18th January, 2022 and found no anomaly or shortfall in this regard on the survey route. Instead, the CSSR, MOS and RSRP 4G were found at par with License conditions. Survey results clearly indicate that there is no shortfall or breach of any KPIs as alleged in the aforesaid Notice

Keeping in view the facts coupled with the available record, it is concluded that though the licensee has upgraded QoS KPIs at Charsadda and Warsak Roads however, KPI, ie, Call Setup Success Rate still required improvement at Charsadda Road, Peshawar.

