Clothes confiscated at railway station

LAHORE: The Railways police in an intelligence-based operation seized bundles of non-custom paid clothes worth millions of rupees from Lahore railway station.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of Ashraf Ali, duty officer railways police station Lahore. The clothes were booked from Karachi to Lahore in 1-up Khyber Mail train by AA-Enterprises.

The cost of clothes was estimated in millions. The bundles were handed over to customs authority for further legal action. IG Railways Police Faisal Shahkar has said that Railways police will continue such operations against transportation of banned items via train throughout the country.

