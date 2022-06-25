ANL 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-6.55%)
World

Shelling damages Kharkiv nuclear facility in Ukraine, regulator says

Reuters 25 Jun, 2022

KYIV: Russian shelling damaged a nuclear research facility in the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Saturday, the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate said.

The strike damaged some of the site’s buildings and infrastructure but did not affect the area housing nuclear fuel and radiation levels there are within a normal range, it said in an online post.

“The probability of new damage … which can directly affect the state of nuclear and radiation safety, remains high due to shelling by Russian troops,” it said.

Ukraine stands with Moldova against threats from Russia: foreign minister

Reuters could not independently verify the inspectorate’s account on the incident.

Ukraine’s second-largest city suffered heavy bombardment in the first few months of the war, but weeks of relative calm have recently been broken by renewed shelling.

Ukraine already using US-supplied rocket systems in conflict: top general

