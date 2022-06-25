Rooh Afza: A brand that truly represents Pakistan

TEXT: Rooh Afza is an exceptional brand of Pakistan, manufactured by Hamdard Pakistan, a leading manufacturer of Herbal products in the country. Rooh Afza has been regarded as a national drink of Pakistan, the most favorite red syrup, and is typically and more popularly consumed in the Indian subcontinent. Over the years, Rooh Afza has become an international brand with a strong presence in more than 50 countries. The brand Rooh Afza represents Pakistan. It serves as an ambassador product of the country, and is rightfully called the heartbeat of Pakistan, and almost defines its philosophy.

The red elixir has become an integral part of the lifestyles of Pakistanis, considered a must at Iftar, during the holy month of Ramazan. As Rooh Afza is the premier elixir that not only possesses a unique taste and captivating aroma, it also has added health benefits, because of its ingredients from nature.

The challenge for the brand was to empower itself as a family-oriented brand that is consumed throughout the year. Therefore, Rooh Afza transformed itself and, an emotions-based positioning was introduced with its highly popular campaign ‘Zindagi Mubarak.’ The launch TVC was focused on the strong relations of a father and his daughter depicting ‘two generations - one brand’ loyalists. Rooh Afza was seen as an integral part of every phase of life. The phrase ‘The King Rules’ was now easily relatable to the image of the brand as it enhanced its significance inthe lives of the consumers.

Crossing borders and seas, Rooh Afza has not only made its presence on shelves across the world but has been a talk of the town by being the first brand to reach Tinies Square, New York on 23rd March, Pakistan Resolution Day, in 2018. The journey of going global did not stop at Times Square, as it showcased the brand along with Pakistan’s flag on screens at Eaton Center, Canada, and Londonunderground stations on Independence Day, the same year.

Being a revitalizing and energizing drink that connects the hearts of millions in Pakistan and 35 other countries, Rooh Afza uplifts your soul and calms your mind with its all-natural ingredients that keep you energetic, yet at peace. The drink of the East, staying true to its essence, spread the message of peace and love during the holy month of Ramazan to families living in New Zealand by painting the towns red and lighting up Christchurch and Auckland with affectionate and warm wishes. In the summer of 2019, Rooh Afza also took a major step and became a part of the national movement and carried out its campaign ‘Plant for Pakistan’ and played a role in planting trees across different areas and cities all across Pakistan.

For a brand possessing a legacy of a century, establishing a new extension was a daunting task - but it came to life in April 2019, in the form of Rooh Afza GO - a version of the traditionally concentrated syrup, already diluted and made ready-to-drink - plus being carbonated to have fizz to match that of youth!

Rooh Afza GO is perfect for everyone who seeks instant refreshment while being on the go. Since its launch, it has not only garnered appreciation for its taste but has also helped in promoting the equity and sales of the parent brand. After its successful launch, Rooh Afza GO has managed to create its own prominent space in the beverage category. Rooh Afza GO, since its launch, has created a buzz in the industry. It has tapped into spaces that no new brand has ventured into i.e. partnering with one of the largest and most prestigious advertising congresses in Asia - Ad Asia. Besides this, it has also partnered with the different styles of movies, thus supporting the newly emerging style of the film industry of Pakistan.

There is no doubt that in its journey, Rooh Afza will continue to gain more popularity. This brand has great prospects in the future, since it leads the red-syrup category by a large margin.

