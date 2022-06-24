ANL 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.5%)
PNS TAIMUR commissioned in China

Press Release 24 Jun, 2022

KARACHI: Pakistan Navy ship TAIMUR has been commissioned at Hudong Zhonghua (HZ) Shipyard, China. Head of Pakistan Navy Mission at China Commodore Rashid Mehmood Sheikh graced the occasion as chief guest.

PNS TAIMUR is the second ship of four Type 054 A/P Frigates constructed for Pakistan Navy. The first 054 A/P Frigate PNS TUGHRIL has joined PN Fleet in January 2022, while another two frigates of same class are presently under construction at China.

PNS TAIMUR is a technologically advanced and highly capable sea asset having hi-tech weapons and sensors, latest combat management and electronic warfare system to fight under multi-threat environment. These ships will provide sustainable boost to the combat capability of Pakistan Navy and enable to meet emerging challenges in the domain of maritime security and regional peace.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief guest underlined that induction of state-of-the-art Type 054 A/P Frigates will significantly enhance Pakistan Navy capabilities in strengthening defense of sea frontiers. He also praised the concerted efforts made by China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC), China Shipbuilding Trading Company (CSTC), China Ship Development & Design Centre (CSDDC), HZ Shipyard and PLA (Navy) for the landmark achievement by timely delivery of the well-equipped and potent Frigate.

Later, Deputy Director General Military Product Department China in his address highlighted that Pakistan and China are cognizant of changing geopolitical environment and taking effective measures to deal with the added responsibilities and evolving challenges together. He underscored that friendship between the two countries is a pillar of peace and stability in the region.

The ceremony was attended by high level dignitaries from BOMETEC, OIMC, SASTIND, PLA (N) and CSSC besides Chairmen of CSTC & HZ Shipyard along with prominent figures of Pakistan community in China.

