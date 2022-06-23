ANL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.57%)
ASC 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
ASL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.44%)
AVN 77.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.39%)
BOP 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.76%)
CNERGY 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.94%)
FFL 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
FNEL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.82%)
GGGL 11.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
GGL 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.51%)
GTECH 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.77%)
HUMNL 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.79%)
KEL 2.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.37%)
KOSM 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.49%)
MLCF 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.43%)
PACE 3.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.25%)
PIBTL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
PRL 19.04 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.37%)
PTC 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.36%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
SNGP 33.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-4.94%)
TELE 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
TPL 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TPLP 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.63%)
TREET 29.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.3%)
TRG 77.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.9%)
UNITY 21.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.97%)
WAVES 13.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.67%)
YOUW 5.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.13%)
BR100 4,230 Decreased By -6.2 (-0.15%)
BR30 15,386 Decreased By -203.1 (-1.3%)
KSE100 42,458 Decreased By -67.8 (-0.16%)
KSE30 16,259 Increased By 2.9 (0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Punjab PA approves Rs3.226trn budget in absence of opposition

Hassan Abbas 23 Jun, 2022

LAHORE: In the absence of opposition Punjab Assembly on Wednesday passed Finance Bill 2022 and thus approved the budget worth Rs3.226 trillion for the financial year 2022-23. Provincial Minister Sardar Awais Laghari moved the bill when the House proceedings began two hours 51 minutes behind its scheduled time.

Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz Sharif was also present at that time whose arrival was greeted by treasury members by thumping of desks. Speaking on the floor of the House, Provincial Minister Sardar Awais Laghari said the government is focusing on upgrading infrastructure in educational institutes which includes improvement of human resource in colleges and infrastructure of schools. The protection of employees will be the top priority of the government. There is no future of the 14000 employees recruited by the PTI government in their tenure.

He also said the PML(N) government will ensure provision of health facilities to the people of Punjab. The provision of medicines was an important part of the budget. The government will provide best facilities in Basic Health Units and Tehsil Health Quarter hospitals. He said the PTI government had destroyed the transport system as well as roads. The government has allocated Rs55 billion for the uplift of roads adding that 150 new roads will be constructed in the province.

Awais said the government will focus on promoting green energy. This will reduce our dependence on imported fuel. He said the rising population is the biggest threat. The government will focus on artificial intelligence in the IT sector. The government has raised pension by 10 percent. PML(N) government will launch a women empowerment programme with a 40 percent increase.

He said the development budget will be Rs350 billion more if we are not under debt. The government will give Rs20 billion loan to the farmers. We will continue the journey of progress with the support of our allies.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Opposition members Punjab PA Finance Bill 2022 budget 2022 2023 Budget FY23 Punjab budget 2022 23

Comments

1000 characters

Punjab PA approves Rs3.226trn budget in absence of opposition

$2.3bn loan agreement signed with Chinese consortium: Miftah says inflows expected ‘within days’

PD on track over energy sector structural reforms with IMF

FBR achieves budgeted target of Rs5.829trn

Steel sector: Amended finance bill may restore turnover tax adjustment

FTA signing with GCC agreed

Banking sector: SBP announces steps aimed at conserving energy, fuel

Record $57m landed in RDAs, says PM

ECC approves Rs149bn payments to IPPs, KE

Oil slumps nearly 3pc

Pakistan offers assistance

Read more stories