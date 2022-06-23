PPL facilitates professional education of under-privileged youths

KARACHI/LAHORE: Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) has collaborated with University of Engineering and Technology, Lahore (UET-L) for execution of mechanism for direct disbursement of funds under PPL’s Higher Professional Education (HPE) Scholarship Scheme to UET-L which will act as a hub for itself and three other universities in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In order to conclude the process optimization, a meeting between representatives of PPL and the four universities, including UET-L, University of Engineering and Technology, Taxila, University of Engineering and Technology, Peshawar and Khawaja Fareed University of Engineering and Information Technology, Rahim Yar Khan, was held at UET-L campus on June 21. PPL’s General Manager Corporate Services Syed Mahmood ul Hassan and Vice Chancellor UET-L, Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar along with representatives of the other three universities attended the meeting.

During the meeting matters pertaining to announcement dates, student progress, timely release of funds and documentary evidence were discussed and agreed. The merit-based scholarships are awarded in Engineering, Medicine, Information Technology, Business Administration and Education.

At present, 25 PPL scholars are enrolled in these universities under this scheme which has enabled access to quality higher education particularly for under-privileged youth belonging to the company’s producing areas. So far, around 500 students have benefitted from this scheme which commenced in 2005.

