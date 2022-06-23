‘Roti, naan’: LHC directs govt body to decide prices

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday directed an appellate committee of the government to decide the price of “roti (bread)” and “naan (baked bread)” after hearing the concerns of the petitioner Tandoor Operators’ Association.

The court had entertained the petition after the petitioner’s counsel argued that there was no platform to agitate the price fixation order of the government.

The court said since the government established an appellate committee to decide complaints on the matter, the petitioner should approach the same.

The court disposed of the petition and referred it to the government’s committee with a direction to decide the matter after affording an ample opportunity of hearing to the petitioner/association.

The association had challenged the government’s coercive actions against the tandoor operators.

Earlier, a law officer told the court that the petitioner directly invoked the writ jurisdiction of the high court and did not avail the first remedy available in the law.

He said the government constituted an appellate committee to address the grievances of the tandoor operators. The judge had already restrained the government from causing harassment to the tandoor operators.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022