WASA Faisalabad, JICA discuss improvement of water supply

Press Release 22 Jun, 2022

FAISALABAD: WASA Faisalabad and JICA jointly held a special meeting for progress on mega project of clean drinking water supply which was chaired by Managing Director WASA Abu Bakar Imran.

During the meeting, the JICA delegation discussed in detail the improvement of water supply in selected areas, quality services management, enhancement of revenue and customer relations, and training of relevant WASA officers in Japan.

On this occasion, the WASA MD said the progress made so far on the mega project of improving water supply under the management of JICA is satisfactory for which the teams of JICA and WASA Faisalabad deserve tribute.

