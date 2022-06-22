ANL 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.36%)
US to drastically reduce nicotine content in cigarettes

AFP 22 Jun, 2022

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden’s administration is set to announce a new policy requiring cigarette producers to reduce nicotine to non-addictive levels, US media reported Tuesday — a move that would deal a powerful blow to the tobacco industry.

If successful, the policy could save millions of lives by the end of the century, and shape a future where cigarettes are no longer responsible for addiction and debilitating disease.

The initiative could be announced as soon as Tuesday, the Washington Post said, quoting a person familiar with the matter.

It would require the Food and Drug Administration to develop and then publish a rule, which could then be contested by industry, added the Wall Street Journal, which first reported on the issue.

The entire effort is expected to take several years and could be delayed or derailed by litigation, or reversed by a future administration unsympathetic to its aims.

Nicotine is the “feel good” chemical that hooks millions to tobacco products. Thousands of other chemicals contained in tobacco and its smoke are responsible for diseases such as cancer, heart disease, stroke, lung diseases, diabetes and more.

