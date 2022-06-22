ATC delays ruling after PAT moves LHC for transfer of case

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday delayed decision on acquittal applications of police officials in Model Town killings incident after the complainant Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) against the trial judge.

ATC Presiding Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar had allowed a last opportunity to the PAT’s counsel to conclude his arguments against the acquittal applications.

The counsel, however, told the court on Tuesday that his client showing distrust in the trial judge and moved the LHC for transfer of the case. He said the LHC had already issued notices on the petition and asked the court to wait for the decision of the high court. At this, the presiding judge adjourned the hearing on the acquittal applications till June 24. Last week, the PAT’s counsel had asked the judge not to decide the acquittal applications as his tenure was going to expire in few days. However, the judge did not entertain the objection and directed the counsel to conclude his arguments.

Former IGP Mushtaq Ahmad Sukhera, former DIG Operations Rana Abdul Jabbar, former SP Model Town Tariq Aziz, former town municipal officer (Nishtar Town) Ali Abbas and DSP Mian Shafqat Ali are the applicants.

