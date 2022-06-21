ANL 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.36%)
Jun 21, 2022
World

Hamas to restore Syria ties after 10 years of dispute

Reuters 21 Jun, 2022

GAZA: The Palestinian Hamas has decided to restore ties with Syria, 10 years after its leadership shunned Damascus over opposition to President Bashar al-Assad’s crackdown on a revolt against his rule, two sources within the group told Reuters.

One official who asked not to be named said the two sides have held several “high-profile meetings to achieve that goal.”

A Syrian official did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Hamas leaders had publicly endorsed the revolt aimed at overthrowing Assad’s dynastic rule, and left their Damascus headquarters. That angered their common ally, Iran.

Israel says warplanes hit Hamas sites in Gaza after rocket fire

Hamas’s ties with Iran were later restored and officials of the Palestinian faction praised the Islamic Republic for help with building their Gaza arsenal of long-range rockets, which they used in fighting Israel.

MENA Palestinian Hamas Bashar al-Assad Hamas Syria relation

