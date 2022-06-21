PARTLY FACETIOUS: IK’s daily presence in media reflects his boredom

“People have very short memories.”

“So?”

“So The Khan doesn’t want to let any day pass without being publicly visible.”

“Oh I thought his daily presence in the media reflected his boredom, I mean without the hourly publicity that he, like all his predecessors, became used to when he was prime minister…”

“They haven’t heard of public fatigue!”

“That applies to the swing voters not the diehard supporters and I hate to point out to The Khan that all three national parties have a substantial number of diehard supporters…so without the swing voters he ain’t gonna win no elections.”

“The Khan has checkmated that by saying fair and free elections so if election results do not give him a two third majority there will have to be rigging.”

“Right — our leaders don’t leave that merry go round do they!”

“Nope, no one wants to sit on a swing that goes up and down, while a merry go round guarantees going round and round and…”

“So we are back with the Sharifs/Zardaris, some Khan’s coalition partners have switched sides…”

“No they haven’t — they remain coalition partners.”

“Don’t be facetious — besides many a convicted and/or exiled leader of parties has tried to remain in the public eye but The Khan has exploited the social media effectively while when he was the prime minister he banned their appearance on public television and…ooops…”

“Nah, don’t worry you won’t be blamed for putting that idea into the heads of our eleven plus party coalition — they are already considering it.”

“Indeed but The Khan’s attacks are getting more and more like The Lady’s.”

“The Lady who said power talks to power?”

“Right and I will have you know that a decade later she is still under training by TRM and as you know…”

“TRM as in The Regular Master?”

“As in The Resident from Middlesex and I reckon she came up with power talks to power on her own as the proverb truth talks to power has not been TRMs experience…”

“Agreed, TRM just follows instructions to the letter T saying yes sir, yes sir, three bags full sir.”

“Three bags full of what? I mean he has no job right now and the party has been in power for around two months and all he does is accompany The Daughter of the Fearless Leader currently resident in Avenfield Apartments to the court dripping sweat in this heat…”

“Those apartments are not in Middlesex right!”

“Ha ha, that’s right. Did you note the difference between the location of the residences of the Sharifs and the Zardaris — the former live in the heart of London, the latter preferred Surrey, away from the hustle and bustle…”

“Ah but back home the situation is reversed – the Zardaris live in the heart of the provincial and federal capitals while the Sharifs live outside the main thoroughfares of Lahore in Raiwind…”

“There I agree, and none of our rich and wealthy have tried to get land near Raiwind!”

“Indeed.”

