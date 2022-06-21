ANL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.66%)
TDAP holds seminar for capacity building of women entrepreneurs

Press Release 21 Jun, 2022

PESHAWAR: Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) in collaboration with International Trade Centre (ITC), organised a seminar on ‘Women-in-Trade: Export Readiness 101’ at Zillah Council Hall, Attock for the capacity building of women entrepreneurs.

The purpose of the seminar was to promote women entrepreneurship development by equipping the participants with the right set of tools, ideas, and inspiration to showcase their products and improve their overall product outlook.

Muhammad Shoaib Zafar (Adviser Trade Policy ITC-ReMIT)spoke on the efforts of ITC Geneva in providing technical assistance to the ministry of commerce to increase Pakistan’s international trade competitiveness with special focus on women and SMEs.

In the seminar, Adeel Haider Mankee (ITC Consultant) gave a comprehensive presentation and deliberated upon on a wide array of topics including, but not limited to, market and product research, product development, business modelling, company/tax registration, marketing tools, export-related procedures, logistics and payment processes.

Founder President of Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Attock) Hina Mansab Khan, along with more than 60 women entrepreneurs attended the seminar.

