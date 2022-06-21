ANL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.66%)
Cotton Spot Rates

KARACHI: Official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Monday (June 20, 2022)....
Recorder Report 21 Jun, 2022

KARACHI: Official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Monday (June 20, 2022).

===========================================================================
The KCA Official Spot Rate for Local Dealings in Pakistan Rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     FOR BASE GRADE 3 STAPLE LENGTH 1-1/16"
                    MICRONAIRE VALUE BETWEEN 3.8 TO 4.9 NCL
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-Gin   Upcountry   Spot Rate    Spot Rate    Difference
                    For      Price     Ex-Karachi   Ex KHI. As   Ex-Karachi
                                                    on 18-06-2022
===========================================================================
37.324 kg        20,600        180        20,780      20,780            NIL
Equivalent
40 kgs           22,077        193        22,270      22,270            NIL
===========================================================================

