Karachi court orders post-mortem of Dr Aamir Liaquat Husain

  • Former PTI lawmaker and celebrity TV host was laid to rest last week
BR Web Desk 18 Jun, 2022

A local court in Karachi ordered on Saturday a post-mortem of the late PTI lawmaker and TV show host Dr Aamir Liaquat Husain, more than a week after he was laid to rest, Aaj News reported.

The court has ordered the police to ensure its direction is implemented after it heard a petition saying that Aamir Liaquat was a television celebrity and a politician and his sudden demise had raised doubts about his death.

Husain passed away on June 9 after he was found unconscious at his home in Khudadad Colony. His funeral prayers were offered the next day, after an hours-long deadlock between police and his family over the matter of the autopsy.

Aamir Liaquat laid to rest at Abdullah Shah Ghazi graveyard

While the police had maintained that they needed to conduct an autopsy under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure - which deals with procedures needed to be followed in cases of suicide and unnatural death - ex-wife Bushra Iqbal said Aamir’s children had decided against conducting an autopsy.

The police had even barred Chhipa welfare association from handing over Liaquat’s body to the family. It threatened that legal action would be initiated against the organisation if the body was handed over to anyone other than police officers.

Eventually, though, the body of the PTI lawmaker was handed over to his family after a preliminary examination and submission of a report by the police surgeon, and he was buried at Abdullah Shah Ghazi graveyard.

Karachi DIG (West) Muqaddas Haider had earlier said that there were no signs of torture found on Aamir Liaquat’s body and that initial reports showed no foul play.

Controversial yet popular: Aamir Liaquat lived life in many forms

