ANL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.53%)
ASC 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.63%)
ASL 12.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
AVN 73.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
BOP 5.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.87%)
FFL 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.25%)
FNEL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
GGGL 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.96%)
GGL 16.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.7%)
GTECH 9.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
HUMNL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.88%)
KEL 2.62 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.95%)
KOSM 3.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.73%)
MLCF 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.72%)
PACE 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (11.53%)
PIBTL 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
PRL 17.93 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.4%)
PTC 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.5%)
SNGP 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.54%)
TELE 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.04%)
TPL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.2%)
TPLP 19.55 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.46%)
TREET 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.3%)
TRG 76.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.81%)
UNITY 20.52 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.14%)
WAVES 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.82%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.84%)
YOUW 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (5.26%)
BR100 4,187 Increased By 39.2 (0.95%)
BR30 15,072 Increased By 147.4 (0.99%)
KSE100 42,141 Increased By 410.6 (0.98%)
KSE30 16,101 Increased By 162.9 (1.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Power tariff to be raised in three phases

Mushtaq Ghumman 18 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to pass on Rs7.91 per unit determined by Nepra in three phases, along with Rs0.20 per unit hike on account of subsidy rationalization phase-II, well-placed sources in Power Division told Business Recorder.

The Power Division presented two options before the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet, however, during the meeting, some of the members floated a third option, the sources added.

“The ECC discussed that another option is also possible in order to avoid immediate price shock to consumers. The tariff may be passed in three phases, Rs3.5/unit in July, Rs3.5/unit in August and remaining Rs 0.91/unit may be passed on to the consumers in the month of October 2022,” the sources maintained.

The Power Division shared that the total tariff differential subsidy requirement on this proposal would be around Rs 243 billion. ECC inquired about notification of subsidy reform phase-l approved by Cabinet in the month of December 2021. Power Division shared that NEPRA had issued the determination in March 2022 which was pending for notification in official gazette. The ECC directed Power Division to notify the subsidy reform phase-l notification with effect from July 1, 2022 along with annual rebasing.

After detailed discussion, the ECC set aside the proposal of Power Division, on the summary Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet considered as the “tariff rationalization for power sector” and directed the Power Division to implement the subsidy reform adjustment which was approved in December 2021, but was not implemented.

Power sector: ECC approves Rs50bn as advance against subsidy claims

Moreover, ECC also approved the annual rebasing plan with the following modifications, as revisited by the Power Division based on the deliberation in the meeting: (i) pass on Rs 3.5/unit in July 2022,Rs 3.5/unit in August and remaining increase of Rs 0.91/unit shall be passed on to the consumers in the month of October 2022; and (ii) pass on Rs 0.20/unit as per subsidy reform phase—II from July 1, 2022; (iii) uniform tariff so determined by Nepra and recommended by it as “final tariff” for notification in the official gazette, be notified to the extent of modification and supersession of existing notified rate (inclusive of subsidy/tariff rationalization surcharge) in SROs 182 to 191 ()/2021 of February 12, 2021, as amended vide SROs 1280 to 1289 (1)/2021 of October 01, 2021, and SROs 1419 to 1428 (1)/2021 of November 05, 2021; (iv) tariff rationalisation by way of adjustments be approved for K-Electric to maintain uniform tariff across the country; and (v) on the same pattern of Discos, Nepra may be approached to issue revised Schedule of Tariff (SoT) determined for the quarter October to December 2021 with prospective application of GoP rates after incorporating tariff rationalization and upon approval of Nepra notify the same in the official gazette by way of modification in SRO 1429(1) 2021, 192(1)2021, 1037(1) 2020 and 757(1) 2019.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

ECC nepra Federal Cabinet power tariff Power Division power subsidy

Comments

1000 characters

Power tariff to be raised in three phases

Govt launches Rs7bn innovation fund

Exit from FATF grey list: Pakistan so close, yet so far

Former PM IK says optimistic about visit’s prospects

Completion of action plans a great triumph, says COAS

Govt fails to satisfy IMF despite big hike in POL prices: Tarin

Teaching hospitals: Miftah urged to rectify ‘anomaly’ in finance bill

Cellular mobile operators for reducing customs duty on fibre-optic cable, taxes

FBR officers observe pen-down strike

Mega ‘import scam’ against Multan Institute of Kidney Diseases unearthed

Read more stories