‘e-Pay Punjab’ achieves another landmark

Recorder Report 18 Jun, 2022

LAHORE: e-Pay Punjab, an online payment solution and a joint initiative of Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and Punjab Finance Department, has achieved another landmark by collecting over Rs 90 billion tax revenue through 17 million transactions since its launch in October 2019.

As per the details shared by the PITB on Friday, e-Pay Punjab has collected total revenue of Rs 57 billion through sales tax, Rs 11.5 billion through token tax, Rs 9 billion through property tax, Rs 4 billion through traffic challans and Rs 440 million through transfer of motor vehicles.

It may be mentioned that e-Pay Punjab is now offering online payments of 23 taxes/levies for 10 different departments. Its integration with State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and all scheduled banks through 1-Link network makes it a secure and reliable payment channel. Having more than 1 million downloads, e-Pay Punjab application generates a unique PSID number that is accepted by banks across Pakistan along with their respective channels, including Internet and Mobile Banking, ATM and Over the Counter (OTC) physical branch visits.

