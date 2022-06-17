ANL 10.64 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.43%)
ASC 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
ASL 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.81%)
AVN 73.69 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.42%)
BOP 5.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.58%)
FFL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
FNEL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.18%)
GGGL 11.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.81%)
GGL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
GTECH 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
HUMNL 7.28 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.83%)
KEL 2.59 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.78%)
KOSM 3.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (3.41%)
MLCF 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.9%)
PACE 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (13.22%)
PIBTL 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.49%)
PRL 17.40 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.35%)
PTC 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 34.20 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (3.45%)
TELE 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.66%)
TPL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
TPLP 19.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.52%)
TREET 28.49 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.85%)
TRG 76.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.16%)
UNITY 20.19 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.5%)
WAVES 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.42%)
WTL 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.13%)
YOUW 4.87 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.53%)
BR100 4,178 Increased By 30.1 (0.73%)
BR30 15,018 Increased By 93.3 (0.63%)
KSE100 41,977 Increased By 247.3 (0.59%)
KSE30 16,050 Increased By 111.9 (0.7%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

PM blames IMF deal for fuel price hike

  • Says government is left with no choice but to raise the prices due to the IMF deal that the PTI government signed
INP Updated 17 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed the confidence that Pakistan will get out of economic difficulties. In his tweets on Thursday, the Prime Minister said he is acutely aware of the impact that a fuel price hike causes.

He said the government is left with no choice but to raise the prices due to the IMF deal that the PTI government signed. He said the nation will soon be taken into confidence on the specifics of the IMF-PTI deal.

Fuel prices raised yet again: Miftah says hike was ‘inevitable’

The Prime Minister wondered whether those who struck the worst ever deal with the IMF and took patently bad economic decisions have the conscience to face the truth. He said how can they pretend to be innocent when what the nation is going through is clearly their doing?

Shehbaz Sharif IMF Prime Minister Fuel price hike

Comments

1000 characters
Zohaib Ahsan Jun 17, 2022 08:28am
If it’s is such a bad deal then why don’t this government present and approve it by the parliament?
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

PM blames IMF deal for fuel price hike

Exports up 27.89pc: Jul-May imports soar 44.51pc to $72.297bn YoY

Govt in talks with IMF on daily basis: Aisha

Local, foreign loans critical to meeting financial needs: Ahsan

IMF says didn’t ask Pakistan to renegotiate CPEC IPP deals

Q2 FY21-22 QTA: Nepra okays Rs1.55/unit hike for Discos

Bilawal for economic engagement with India

Rs5/unit power relief withdrawn

Q3FY22: E-banking transactions soar to Rs35.422trn

Issuance of PIBs, Sukuks: MoF asks PD to coordinate with its Debt Wing

Read more stories