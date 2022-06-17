PM blames IMF deal for fuel price hike

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed the confidence that Pakistan will get out of economic difficulties. In his tweets on Thursday, the Prime Minister said he is acutely aware of the impact that a fuel price hike causes.

He said the government is left with no choice but to raise the prices due to the IMF deal that the PTI government signed. He said the nation will soon be taken into confidence on the specifics of the IMF-PTI deal.

The Prime Minister wondered whether those who struck the worst ever deal with the IMF and took patently bad economic decisions have the conscience to face the truth. He said how can they pretend to be innocent when what the nation is going through is clearly their doing?