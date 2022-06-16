ANL 10.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Qatar emir invited to July 16 summit in Saudi Arabia

Reuters 16 Jun, 2022

CAIRO: Qatar’s emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, has received an invitation from Saudi Arabia’s king Salman to participate in a July 16 summit hosted by the kingdom that U.S. President Joe Biden is attending, the Emiri Diwan said on Twitter on Thursday.

Biden is scheduled to attend the summit with other leaders including Egypt’s president, Iraq’s prime minister and Jordan’s king, Saudi state news agency SPA reported this week.

Biden to meet with Saudi Crown Prince during Middle East trip

king salman Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani Emiri Diwan Saudi Arabia Qatar relation

