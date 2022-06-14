Senate pays tribute to PPP’s Dr Sikandar Mandhro

ISLAMABAD: Senate on Monday passed a unanimous resolution to pay homage to one of its members, Dr Sikandar Mandhro from Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), over his demise as the lawmakers from both sides of the aisle paid profound tribute to the late senator. During its sitting, the house suspended its regular business agenda in connection with Mandhro’s death— who succumbed to cancer in the United States last week.

The legislators including Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, Leader of the House Azam Tarar, Leader of the Opposition Dr Shahzad Waseem among others paid their tributes to the late lawmaker.

Through the resolution that was moved by PPP’s Yousuf Raza Gillani, the house expressed its profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise of one of its “most acclaimed members and a veteran politician,” Senator Dr Sikandar Mandhro, who passed away on June 11.

According to the resolution, Mandhro was a distinguished politician, a seasoned Parliamentarian and a renowned doctor by profession.

He was elected multiple times as Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) of Sindh’s legislature.

During his tenure as MPA from 2013 to 2018, he served as the Provincial Minister for Health, Religious Affairs, Zakat and Ushr.

He was elected to the Senate on technocrats seat from Sindh in 2018 Senate election. He was member of Senate committees on Interprovincial Coordination, Science and Technology, Water Resources, Federal Education, Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture, and Rules of Procedure and Privileges.

“Senator Mandhro was a gentle, soft-spoken person who made useful contributions to the discussions in the Senate and its committees especially on matters related to health, education and water,” the resolution read.

The services rendered by Senator Mandhro would be long remembered and his loss will be deeply mourned, it added.

“We all share the loss sustained by his family and friends. This House expresses its deepest sympathies with the bereaved family. We pray to Almighty Allah to shower His infinite blessings upon the departed soul and may his soul rest in eternal peace (Ameen),” the resolution concluded.

The house was adjourned till Wednesday to take up debate on Finance Bill 2022.

