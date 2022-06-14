Blinken urges Britain to negotiate in 'good faith' on N.Ireland

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday urged Britain to negotiate in "good faith" with the European Union on Northern Ireland after the UK government proposed ripping up post-Brexit trading rules.

Blinken urged British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss "to continue good faith negotiations with the EU to reach a solution that preserves the gains of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement," a statement said, referring to the US-brokered 1998 deal that has largely brought peace to the territory.