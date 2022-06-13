ANL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.97%)
ASC 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.67%)
ASL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.46%)
AVN 72.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-3.77%)
BOP 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.48%)
CNERGY 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.72%)
FFL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.04%)
FNEL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.96%)
GGGL 11.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.71%)
GGL 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.91%)
GTECH 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.1%)
HUMNL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
KEL 2.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.04%)
KOSM 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3%)
MLCF 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.06%)
PACE 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.67%)
PIBTL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.84%)
PRL 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.09%)
PTC 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.52%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-6.92%)
SNGP 30.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.81%)
TELE 10.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.59%)
TPL 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.66%)
TPLP 18.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-4.4%)
TREET 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.57%)
TRG 75.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-2.83%)
UNITY 20.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.99%)
WAVES 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.24%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
YOUW 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.29%)
BR100 4,027 Decreased By -140 (-3.36%)
BR30 14,579 Decreased By -436.8 (-2.91%)
KSE100 40,880 Decreased By -1134.8 (-2.7%)
KSE30 15,568 Decreased By -496.6 (-3.09%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Dokic reveals she had suicidal thoughts before seeking help

Reuters 13 Jun, 2022

Former tennis world number four Jelena Dokic revealed on Monday that she contemplated suicide in April before she sought professional help to deal with depression and anxiety.

Dokic, who became a tennis coach and commentator after her retirement in 2014, said the last six months had been tough with “constant feelings of sadness and pain”.

The 39-year-old Australian did not explain why but she had split with her long-time partner Tin Bikic in January after 19 years together, saying at the time that she was trying to process the “pain and trauma” of the breakup.

“The last six months have been tough. It’s been constant crying everywhere,” she wrote on Instagram.

“From hiding in the bathroom when at work to wipe away my tears so that nobody sees it to the unstoppable crying at home within my four walls has been unbearable.

“The result: almost jumping off my 26th floor balcony on April 28th. Will never forget the day, I just wanted the pain and the suffering to stop. I pulled myself off the edge, don’t even know how I managed to do it.”

Dokic said getting professional help had helped her deal with the negative emotions and urged those dealing with similar issues to do the same.

“This is not easy to write but I have always been open, honest and vulnerable with you all and I deeply believe in the power of sharing our stories to help us get through things and to help each other,” she added.

“I am writing this because I know I am not the only one struggling. Just know that you are not alone.

“Don’t be ashamed of what you are feeling. It’s ok to feel this way and you can come back from it.”

tennis Jelena Dokic Tin Bikic

Comments

1000 characters

Dokic reveals she had suicidal thoughts before seeking help

Rupee plunges to Rs203.86 against dollar amid IMF uncertainty

Pakistan can turn into agricultural giant, but sector needs attention: Imran Khan

KP unveils Rs1,332 billion budget with focus on 'self-sufficiency'

Govt announces Rs3 billion subsidy to reduce price of ghee: Marriyum

Russia becomes India's second biggest oil exporter, trade sources

Pakistan at fourth place, overtake India in ICC ODI rankings

Dozens of companies, small business groups back US bill to rein in Big Tech

Dasu project will trigger new era of socioeconomic development in country: Khursheed Shah

Oil falls on Beijing’s COVID-19 warning, inflation worries

Lucky to undertake feasibility for renewable energy project at Karachi plant

Read more stories