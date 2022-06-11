ANL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.3%)
Jun 11, 2022
Woods joins Jordan, James in billionaire club

Reuters 11 Jun, 2022

Tiger Woods has joined Michael Jordan and LeBron James in a select group of elite athletes with a net worth of at least $1 billion, business magazine Forbes reported.

The 15-times major winner, who returned to competition at the Masters in April 14 months after nearly losing his right leg in a car crash, has made over $1.7 billion in prize money, endorsements and other ventures, according to Forbes.

Woods is tied with Sam Snead for the most wins on the PGA Tour with 82, but Forbes said his winnings from golf account for less than 10% of his career earnings, with the bulk of his net worth attributed to endorsements with brands like Nike and Rolex.

The 46-year-old has achieved billionaire status despite not being involved in the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series.

Earlier this month, LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman told the Washington Post that Woods had turned down an offer that was “mind-blowingly enormous” in the high nine figures.

All eyes on Tiger’s comeback and Jordan Slam quest at PGA

Six-times NBA champion Jordan was the first athlete to reach the milestone, and was joined by four-times NBA champion LeBron James just last week, after the magazine estimated the Los Angeles Lakers player’s worth at $1 billion.

Dr.Naushad Khan Jun 11, 2022 11:08am
