Visa on arrival for Afghans: Facility of safe passage under phase-III extended

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday approved the facility of safe passage under phase-III (visa on arrival) for Afghan citizens who will travel to any other country via Pakistan for a period of 60 days.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Interior, in pursuance of the Cabinet’s decision dated June 8, the facility of safe passage under phase-III (visa on arrival) through land and air routes for vulnerable Afghans destined for third countries on case to case basis, in coordination with the recipient third countries is extended for another period of 60 days with immediate effect till August 8, 2022.

