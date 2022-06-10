KE’s tariff increased by Rs7.82/unit

ISLAMABAD: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has approved an increase of Rs 7.82 per unit in KE’s tariff for four quarters under quarterly tariff adjustment mechanism.

According to two different determinations, KE had sought positive adjustments in its tariff under the QTA mechanism, of which Re 0.366 per unit was sought for Jan-March 2021 and Re 0.712 per unit for April-June 2021, Rs 5.182 per unit for July-September 2021 and Re 0.302 per unit for October–December 2021.

The regulator has approved an increase of Rs 6.49 per unit for July-September 2021 adjustment, Re 0.33 per unit in January-March 2021 whereas a reduction of Re 0.95 per unit has approved for April-June 2021 and Re 0.47 per unit for October-December 2021.

KE’s tariff up by Rs4.8/unit for March

Nepra has sent both tariff determinations to the federal government for notification.

Recently, both Power Division and Finance Division evolved consensus to pass on Quarterly Tariff Adjustment (QTA) notification impact of Rs 113.1 billion to the consumers of K-Electric by way of surcharge of Rs 2.35/ unit to be recovered in three years.

Power Division has also proposed that it may be authorized to file a motion before Nepra for incorporation adjustment in the Schedule of Tariff (SoT) of Nepra determination of November 05 2021.

Nepra may be requested to issue revised SoT for KE with prospective application of applicable uniform rates after incorporating the proposal to notify in the official gazette by way of modification in SRO Nos.1429(1) 2021, 192(1)/2021, 1037(1)2020 and 575(1) 2019.

Further upon such notification, K-Electric will be directed that such surcharge collected shall be omitted to CPPA-G immediately to reduce the large outstanding payable. Both these proposals have also been supported by the Finance Ministry.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022