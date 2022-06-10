WORLD ACCREDITATION DAY Message from Ghulam Muhammad Memon Secretary Science and Technology

TEXT: I am pleased to observe that Pakistan joins the international community in celebrating the World Accreditation Day along with other member states. World Accreditation Day 2022 focus the role of accreditation in "Sustainability in Economic Growth and the Environment" and is of special significance to developing countries such as Pakistan.

Economic growth refers to an increase in the size of a country's economy over a period of time. The size of an economy is typically measured by the total production of goods and services in the economy, which is called gross domestic product (GDP).Sustainable economic growth and poverty reduction can be achieved to increase the international trade and this can only be possible if the country's quality, accreditation, metrology, standardization, and testing infrastructure is strong and recognized by the relevant international forums.

Although, the adoption of standards and use of accreditation and conformity assessment has not been a major concern of policy makers in developing countries until recently, however, Ministry of Science and Technology, Pakistan, through its special initiative of National Quality Policy and Plan (NQP&P) is keenly working to strengthen the accreditation, metrology, standardization and conformity assessment activities in Pakistan. Such type of initiatives will ultimately promote the quality culture in the country and result in poverty reduction and economic development.

The Accredited Conformity Assessment activities are providing confidence to the importers, consumers, producers, and regulators and have become essential for reducing trade barriers and costs.

It is indeed commendable that PNAC has established its standing by securing International Recognitions, Mutual Recognition Arrangements (MRA) and Multilateral Recognition Arrangement (MLA) to provide accreditation services in accordance with the international requirements. Its membership of International Laboratory Accreditation Cooperation (ILAC), International Accreditation Forum (IAF) and Asia Pacific Accreditation Cooperation (APAC) for providing accreditation services is a testimony of its credibility. This International Recognition means that results of PNAC's accredited laboratories, certification bodies and inspections agencies are accepted everywhere in the world.

The importer, exporter, regulators, policy maker and authorities when use accreditation as a tool, enhance the trade and reduce the poverty of the country.

I congratulate PNAC on achieving international recognitions and wish PNAC greater success in years to come.

