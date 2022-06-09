IMF likely to cut global growth estimate as conditions deteriorate: official

WASHINGTON: The IMF expects to once again cut its forecast for world growth this year amid a continued deterioration of conditions in the global economy, a fund official said Thursday.

“So much has happened and happening very quickly,” IMF spokesperson Gerry Rice told reporters, including the ongoing war in Ukraine, accelerating inflation and a slowdown in China.

“We’re seeing this confluence of crises… that could lead us to revise down further” the July forecast after cutting the estimate in April to 3.6 percent from 4.4 percent, he said.