Rana vows to arrest killers of Saudi diplomat

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday said the culprits involved in the killing of Saudi diplomat Hassan al-Qahtani in 2011 would soon be arrested.

Sanaullah said this during a meeting with Ambassador of Saudi Arabia Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki. “Red notices had been issued by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for the culprits involved in the murder,” he said, adding that all available resources would be utilized to nab the culprits.

He further said security cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia would be further enhanced to address internal and regional security challenges. During the meeting, they discussed matters of mutual and bilateral interest.

The minister thanked the Saudi government for the rollover of three billion dollars for Pakistan’s economic stability and said it was crucial for stabilizing Pakistan’s economy.

He said the recent visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Saudi Arabia would prove to be an important milestone in further strengthening the bilateral relations.

The minister said the people of Pakistan had immense devotion and love for the Khadim al-Haramayn al-Sharifayn and more than 81,000 pilgrims from Pakistan would perform Hajj this year. The Saudi ambassador said “this year, the best arrangements for Hajj have been made and the ‘Road to Makkah’ project has been started for Pakistan.”

