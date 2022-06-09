ANL 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.21%)
ASC 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.54%)
ASL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.8%)
AVN 72.61 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.44%)
BOP 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
CNERGY 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.76%)
FFL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.89%)
FNEL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
GGGL 11.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 16.46 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.49%)
GTECH 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
HUMNL 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
KEL 2.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.81%)
KOSM 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.69%)
MLCF 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.63%)
PACE 2.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.37%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 17.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.7%)
PTC 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
SILK 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.73%)
SNGP 31.61 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.05%)
TELE 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.66%)
TPL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.75%)
TPLP 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.43%)
TREET 28.44 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.21%)
TRG 77.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
UNITY 20.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
WAVES 12.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.33%)
YOUW 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.27%)
BR100 4,134 Increased By 14.8 (0.36%)
BR30 14,837 Increased By 44 (0.3%)
KSE100 41,705 Increased By 152.1 (0.37%)
KSE30 15,939 Increased By 62.3 (0.39%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Rana vows to arrest killers of Saudi diplomat

Recorder Report 09 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday said the culprits involved in the killing of Saudi diplomat Hassan al-Qahtani in 2011 would soon be arrested.

Sanaullah said this during a meeting with Ambassador of Saudi Arabia Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki. “Red notices had been issued by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for the culprits involved in the murder,” he said, adding that all available resources would be utilized to nab the culprits.

He further said security cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia would be further enhanced to address internal and regional security challenges. During the meeting, they discussed matters of mutual and bilateral interest.

The minister thanked the Saudi government for the rollover of three billion dollars for Pakistan’s economic stability and said it was crucial for stabilizing Pakistan’s economy.

He said the recent visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Saudi Arabia would prove to be an important milestone in further strengthening the bilateral relations.

The minister said the people of Pakistan had immense devotion and love for the Khadim al-Haramayn al-Sharifayn and more than 81,000 pilgrims from Pakistan would perform Hajj this year. The Saudi ambassador said “this year, the best arrangements for Hajj have been made and the ‘Road to Makkah’ project has been started for Pakistan.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Shehbaz Sharif FIA Rana Sanaullah bilateral relations Nawaf bin Said Al Malki

Comments

1000 characters

Rana vows to arrest killers of Saudi diplomat

5pc growth target set but govt says will try for 6pc

Staff-level pact with IMF expected by next week

Economic Survey to be unveiled today

NA to pass Export-Import Bank of Pakistan Bill today

Number of withholding taxes to be abolished or reduced

Import of equipment for recycling projects: Budget likely to come up with some tax relief

SBP withdraws cash quarantine conditions

Moody’s affirms B3 long-term deposit ratings of five banks

PM consults CMs on energy conservation step

World Bank approves $258m for National Health Support Programme

Read more stories