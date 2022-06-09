ANL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.11%)
Graduation ceremony of 51st batch of PAF Finishing School held

Press Release 09 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The graduation ceremony of the 51st batch of PAF Finishing School was held at the Officers Mess, PAF Complex, Islamabad, said a press release. Begum Amina Meraj was the chief guest on the occasion.

The chief guest awarded certificates to the graduating students. Begum Amina Meraj congratulated the students on the successful completion of their personality development programme.

She also praised the standards of training at the institution and lauded the efforts of the faculty members in grooming the womenfolk of our society.

Earlier, Director Finishing School Zeba Shaukat presented a report highlighting the main aspects of the training which are aimed at transforming young girls into useful members of society.

Established in July 1996, PAF Finishing School is the first of its kind in Asia, offering various courses in communication skills, languages, management, art of self-presentation, domestic science, general culture, cuisine, protocol, art, child care, introduction to psychology and spiritual enrichment.

