Panah for increasing taxes on tobacco products

ISLAMABAD: The government should increase taxes on “unnecessary and deadly” tobacco instead of the necessities of life of the people. Raising taxes on tobacco products will reduce disease and health burdens, and increase revenue.

This was stated by General Secretary of Panah Sanaullah Ghumman at a press conference organised by Pakistan National Heart Association (Panah) at a local hotel on Wednesday.

Sanaullah Ghumman said that smoking is not good for human health in any way, smoking is the first step towards addiction. Health experts and civil society also appealed to the Prime Minister to raise taxes on tobacco products.

The event was attended by a large number of health professionals and civil society representatives. According to a global study, tobacco kills 8 million people worldwide every year, while more than 1.5 million people in Pakistan lose their precious lives every year due to smoking.

