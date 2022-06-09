ANL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.11%)
ASC 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
ASL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.8%)
AVN 72.61 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.44%)
BOP 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
CNERGY 5.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
FFL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.89%)
FNEL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
GGGL 11.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.43%)
GTECH 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
HUMNL 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
KEL 2.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.81%)
KOSM 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.69%)
MLCF 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.63%)
PACE 2.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.37%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 17.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.64%)
PTC 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
SILK 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.24%)
SNGP 31.65 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.18%)
TELE 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.84%)
TPL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.75%)
TPLP 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.43%)
TREET 28.44 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.21%)
TRG 77.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
UNITY 20.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.49%)
WAVES 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.33%)
YOUW 4.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.25%)
BR100 4,134 Increased By 14.8 (0.36%)
BR30 14,837 Increased By 44 (0.3%)
KSE100 41,705 Increased By 152.1 (0.37%)
KSE30 15,939 Increased By 62.3 (0.39%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Panah for increasing taxes on tobacco products

Press Release 09 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The government should increase taxes on “unnecessary and deadly” tobacco instead of the necessities of life of the people. Raising taxes on tobacco products will reduce disease and health burdens, and increase revenue.

This was stated by General Secretary of Panah Sanaullah Ghumman at a press conference organised by Pakistan National Heart Association (Panah) at a local hotel on Wednesday.

Sanaullah Ghumman said that smoking is not good for human health in any way, smoking is the first step towards addiction. Health experts and civil society also appealed to the Prime Minister to raise taxes on tobacco products.

The event was attended by a large number of health professionals and civil society representatives. According to a global study, tobacco kills 8 million people worldwide every year, while more than 1.5 million people in Pakistan lose their precious lives every year due to smoking.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Taxes tobacco products Sanaullah Ghumman Pakistan National Heart Association

Comments

1000 characters

Panah for increasing taxes on tobacco products

5pc growth target set but govt says will try for 6pc

Staff-level pact with IMF expected by next week

Economic Survey to be unveiled today

NA to pass Export-Import Bank of Pakistan Bill today

Number of withholding taxes to be abolished or reduced

Import of equipment for recycling projects: Budget likely to come up with some tax relief

SBP withdraws cash quarantine conditions

Moody’s affirms B3 long-term deposit ratings of five banks

PM consults CMs on energy conservation step

World Bank approves $258m for National Health Support Programme

Read more stories