ANL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.11%)
ASC 9.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 11.44 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.05%)
AVN 72.81 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.72%)
BOP 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
CNERGY 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
FFL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
FNEL 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.66%)
GGGL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
GGL 16.43 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
GTECH 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
HUMNL 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
KEL 2.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.81%)
KOSM 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.69%)
MLCF 25.59 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.59%)
PACE 2.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
PIBTL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.82%)
PRL 17.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
PTC 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
SILK 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.99%)
SNGP 31.67 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.25%)
TELE 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.75%)
TPL 9.21 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.77%)
TPLP 19.13 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.32%)
TREET 28.55 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.6%)
TRG 77.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
UNITY 20.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
WAVES 12.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.33%)
YOUW 4.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.25%)
BR100 4,133 Increased By 14.1 (0.34%)
BR30 14,849 Increased By 56.7 (0.38%)
KSE100 41,693 Increased By 139.7 (0.34%)
KSE30 15,937 Increased By 59.7 (0.38%)
Jun 09, 2022
IAEA’s 35-nation board passes resolution chiding Iran on uranium traces

Reuters 09 Jun, 2022

VIENNA: The UN nuclear watchdog’s 35-nation Board of Governors overwhelmingly passed a resolution criticising Iran for failing to explain uranium traces found at three undeclared sites, diplomats at a closed-door meeting said on Wednesday.

Only two countries, Russia and China, opposed the text while 30 voted in favour and three abstained, the diplomats said. The text says the board “expresses profound concern” the traces remain unexplained due to insufficient cooperation by Iran and calls on Iran to engage with the watchdog “without delay”.

