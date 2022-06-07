British Airways temporarily suspends Pakistan operations

British Airways has announced a temporary suspension of direct flights to Islamabad citing “operational reasons”.

The development was shared by the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority in a statement on Tuesday.

It also said that news regarding the suspension of British Airways flights due to non-availability of fuel at Islamabad International Airport is “incorrect”.

The PCAA informed that Station Manager of British Airways at Islamabad Airport telephonically informed the Airport Manager PCAA Islamabad that flights to Islamabad will continue to operate till 15th June.

“However due to operational reasons, British Airways has suspended the flights to Islamabad from 15th to 30th June 2022,” said PCAA, adding that the suspension of flights is only due to operational reasons.

“In addition PCAA has also taken report from supplier of aviation fuel at Islamabad Airport who confirmed that there is no shortage of fuel and storage tanks are full of product,” it said.

The aviation body informed that British Airways will soon issue a clarification in this regard. “Local management of British Airways at Islamabad is in coordination with Airport Manager PCAA Islamabad,” it added.

Earlier in March, following the completion of the duration of an agreement, British Airways stopped its Lahore to London flight operation.

British Airways started operating flights between the two cities in October 2020. The airline, however, will continue to operate flights between Islamabad and London.

British Airways' direct flights to Pakistan resumed in June 2019 after a 10-year break. The carrier first flew to Islamabad in 1976. In September 2008, the airline had suspended operation in Pakistan following a suicide bombing at the Marriott Hotel in Islamabad that killed at least 60 people and wounded more than 260.