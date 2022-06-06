ANL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.8%)
ASC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.58%)
ASL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-5.08%)
AVN 72.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-4.26%)
BOP 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.71%)
CNERGY 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.5%)
FFL 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.8%)
FNEL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.98%)
GGGL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.52%)
GGL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.79%)
GTECH 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.85%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.9%)
KEL 2.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-8.89%)
KOSM 3.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-7.12%)
PACE 2.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-7.15%)
PRL 17.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-4.37%)
PTC 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.97%)
SILK 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.08%)
SNGP 27.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.6%)
TELE 10.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.47%)
TPL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-6.35%)
TPLP 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.95%)
TREET 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.73%)
TRG 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-3.82%)
UNITY 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.74%)
WAVES 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.68%)
WTL 1.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.22%)
BR100 4,067 Decreased By -114.6 (-2.74%)
BR30 14,538 Decreased By -625.2 (-4.12%)
KSE100 41,315 Decreased By -923 (-2.19%)
KSE30 15,734 Decreased By -374.6 (-2.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Inter-Madaras Games Badminton: Bajaur stun Khyber District to clinch title

Recorder Report 06 Jun, 2022

PESHAWAR: Bajaur District clinched the trophy after defeating Khyber District in the final by 2-1 played here at indoor Wadood Badminton Hall of the Peshawar Sports Complex on Sunday.

Director Sports Merged Area Pir Syed Abdullah Shah was the chief guest who witnessed the final. Two of the international badminton coaches Muhammad Nadeem and Hayat Ullah, organizing Secretary Awan Hussain, Khursheed Khan, players and officials were also present.

In the final match, Bajaur players did hard work against the strong Khyber District team and despite losing the first singles, staged a strong comeback in the doubles and a single and thus marched into victory.

In the semi-final Bajaur defeated sub-district Peshawar by 2-1 in the first semi-final and Khyber District recorded victory against Orakzai district in straight sets by winning the first singles and a doubles.

In the quarter-finals Bajaur secured victory against South Waziristan District by 2-1, sub-district Peshawar beat sub-district Kohat by 2-1, in another quarter-final Khyber beat Orakzai by 2-1, District Khurram beat Mohmand by 2-1, and North Waziristan beat sub-district Lakki Marwat by 2-0 while sub-district Kohat beat sub-district Dera Ismail Khan by 2-0.

During the final match, Secretary Sports, Tourism and Youth Affairs Muhammad Tariq Orakzai also came and witnessed the thrilling final. Soon after the final price distribution ceremony was held with all the position holders awarded with medals, trophies and cash prizes.

Speaking on the occasion, Tahir Orakzai said that it was a welcome development that a large number of madrassa students from the amalgamated districts were participating in the competitions which were provided with all facilities. He said that for the first time in history, the youth of the amalgamated districts who are studying in different madrassas have been given an opportunity to participate in healthy activities again.

He said that this series will not stop here. Now this time these games have been organized at district level while next time these games will be organized at Union Council, Tehsil, District and Provincial levels so that students belonging to different madrassas can engage in healthy activities.

He said that since we have a youth directorate with us, we will also organize various youth activities at this level in which the youth belonging to the madrassas will be provided full opportunities. He said that it was a matter of happiness that the students belonging to the madrassas performed brilliantly in various competitions and helped to bring out the hidden talent in them which was the main objective of this game.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Inter Madaras Games Badminton Wadood Badminton Syed Abdullah Shah Peshawar Sports Complex

Comments

Comments are closed.

Inter-Madaras Games Badminton: Bajaur stun Khyber District to clinch title

Economy: PM for ‘grand dialogue’

PTI rejects PM’s offer

Timely 5G rollout hinges on political stability

Much to govt’s chagrin, IK returns to Islamabad

Information about beneficial owners: PPRA issues regulations

PAMA concerned at new mechanism introduced by SBP

US to let Eni, Repsol ship Venezuela oil to Europe for debt

BJP spokeswoman Nupur Sharma’s comments denounced

PKR makes a gain

BD port depot fire kills 49, injures 300

Read more stories