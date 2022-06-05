Missing Dua Zehra recovered from Punjab’s Bahawalnagar: police

The Punjab police claimed to have recovered Dua Zehra and her husband, Zaheer Ahmed, from a lawyer’s house in Bahawalnagar, Aaj News reported.

In a statement, Punjab police said that the couple would be handed over to the Karachi police after presenting them before a local court.

SHC wants IGP removed over non-production of Dua Zehra

Earlier, the Sindh High Court had ordered that Dua Zehra must be presented before the court by June 10. Moreover, the Sindh IG was also removed from his post over the failure to recover the girl.

The court on Monday expressed disappointment over the performance of former Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kamran Fazal and ordered the authorities concerned to remove him from the post over his failure to discharge duties.

‘Missing’ girl Dua Zehra traced, claim Karachi police

“We leave this matter to the administration. A competent person should be given the charge of IGP”, the court had said in its decision while issuing an interim decision over the non-production of Dua Zehra by Sindh police.

Dua Zehra went missing from Karachi's Alfalah Town on April 16 and was found in Punjab when she declared that she had married a young man, Zaheer, according to her own free will.

Dua Zehra’s family had approached police, hours after she went missing from near her house in Alfalah Town, and had appealed through a number of channels including a welfare organization to help them find their daughter.

‘Dua Zehra could be murdered by kidnappers’

In a press release on Saturday, the Mansehra police sought the public’s help in tracing Dua Zahra.

“The couple was wanted by the police to be produced before the Lahore High Court or any other such legal entity in the country. Dua Zahra and Zaheer Ahmad had married off in the court after the latter declared the girl as mature enough to tie the knot. However, her father countered her puberty claim,” said the press release.