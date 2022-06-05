ANL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.8%)
ASC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.58%)
ASL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-5.08%)
AVN 72.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-4.26%)
BOP 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.71%)
CNERGY 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.5%)
FFL 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.8%)
FNEL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.98%)
GGGL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.52%)
GGL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.79%)
GTECH 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.85%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.9%)
KEL 2.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-8.89%)
KOSM 3.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-7.12%)
PACE 2.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-7.15%)
PRL 17.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-4.37%)
PTC 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.97%)
SILK 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.08%)
SNGP 27.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.6%)
TELE 10.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.47%)
TPL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-6.35%)
TPLP 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.95%)
TREET 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.73%)
TRG 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-3.82%)
UNITY 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.74%)
WAVES 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.68%)
WTL 1.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.22%)
BR100 4,067 Decreased By -114.6 (-2.74%)
BR30 14,538 Decreased By -625.2 (-4.12%)
KSE100 41,315 Decreased By -923 (-2.19%)
KSE30 15,734 Decreased By -374.6 (-2.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Jun 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

‘Extra security personnel deployed at Imran’s residence withdrawn temporarily’

Fazal Sher 05 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The government has temporarily withdrawn additional security personnel deployed at the Bani Gala residence of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan as he is currently not living there.

A senior official of the Ministry of Interior said that threat to the life of the former premier still exists; therefore the security detail deputed for his protection has not been withdrawn.

“The interior ministry has only withdrawn the additional security deployed at his residence as currently no one is living there,” he said.

On the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif the government had on May 14 provided foolproof security to Mr Khan, he said. The security detail was provided to the PTI chief in view of the recommendations made by a threat assessment committee of the ministry.

The official said that under the security arrangements made, 94 security personnel, including those from the Islamabad police and Frontier Corps, were deployed at Khan’s residence.

In addition, 36 personnel from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and six from Gilgit-Baltistan police had been deployed by their respective governments for the former premier’s security. As many as 35 personnel of two private security companies were also deployed at the residence.

In a message posted at Twitter, PTI leader Shahbaz Gill said the police security given to the former prime minister had been withdrawn. “All personnel of Islamabad police were withdrawn on Thursday evening,” he said.

He lamented that “convicted” politician Maryam Nawaz was being given security detail reserved normally for a prime minister while security had been withdrawn in the case of Imran Khan. “These are cheap tactics of the ‘imported’ government,” Gill alleged.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PTI Imran Khan Ministry of Interior Extra security personnel Imran’s residence Bani Gala residence

Comments

1000 characters

‘Extra security personnel deployed at Imran’s residence withdrawn temporarily’

Tier-1 integration: FBR unveils list of 113 unregistered retailers

Utility cos/agencies: ECC allows release of Rs37.33bn to PPOD for clearance of dues

SNGPL, SSGC project UfGs contrary to Ogra benchmark

Imran censures PML-N govt for economic ‘slide’

President asks PM to reconsider electoral, accountability bills

Ogra raises gas prices up to 45pc

Rs5/unit relief on electricity bills may end next month

PM seeks plan to reduce electricity load-shedding within 24hrs

KSA to host 4th OIC moot on mediation today

Thar Coal Block-I power plant: CM launches mega water project to facilitate IPP

Read more stories