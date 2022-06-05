Cotton Spot Rates

KARACHI: Official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Saturday (June 4, 2022).

=========================================================================== The KCA Official Spot Rate for Local Dealings in Pakistan Rupees --------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOR BASE GRADE 3 STAPLE LENGTH 1-1/16" MICRONAIRE VALUE BETWEEN 3.8 TO 4.9 NCL =========================================================================== Rate Ex-Gin Upcountry Spot Rate Spot Rate Difference For Price Ex-Karachi Ex KHI. As Ex-Karachi on 3-06-2022 =========================================================================== 37.324 kg 21,000 180 21,180 21,680 -500/- Equivalent 40 kgs 22,506 193 22,699 23,234 -535/- ===========================================================================

