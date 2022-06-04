ANL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.8%)
Bureaucracy ISI notified as SVA for screening

Nuzhat Nazar 04 Jun, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has notified the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) for the screening of the bureaucracy, this system was already in practice but the incumbent government has given this a proper legal cover.

However, senior bureaucrats believe that the Establishment Division should have issued a Statutory Regulatory Order (SRO) andamend the Appointments, Promotions and Transfer (APT) Rules to empower the ISI as the sole vetting agency of the civil bureaucracy.

As per the notification issued by the Establishment Division, “In exercise of powers conferred by sub-section 1 of section 25 of the Civil Servants Act 1973 (LXXI of 1973), read with notification No SRO 120 (1)/1998, dated February 27, 1998, the prime minister is pleased to notify Directorate General Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) as Special Vetting Agency (SVA) for verification and screening of all Public Office Holders (Officers Category) for induction, important posting/appointments and promotions.”

Prime Minister notifies ISI as vetting agency for bureaucrats

According to military sources, the ISI is an old SVA since its creation. It has the data of military officials which is used in the verification process. But, sources maintained that now SVA will have the civilian-public office holders too for the verification and scrutiny purpose.

The notification generated a debate in the social media and people interpreting it differently as some termed it as tantamount to surrendering the civil supremacy.

The direction to notify ISI as SVA came from the office of the prime minister on May 6, 2022.

