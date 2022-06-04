Minister reviews dengue situation in Punjab

LAHORE: Provincial minister Khawaja Salman Rafique chaired a meeting, to review the dengue situation of the province.

Addressing the meeting, Salman Rafique said, “As per instructions of respected Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz, we’re doing everything to control dengue and for that we are continuously monitoring the situation on UC level. All hospitals are instructed to cater dengue patients with best of facilities.”

He said anti-dengue activities are started in Lahore with a new zeal. All stakeholders along with people themselves should play their roles to eliminate dengue. While all the steps taken to control dengue, we should disseminate information regarding dengue to make everyone aware of the threat it poses, he added.

Director CDC Dr Shahid Magsi, CEO Lahore Dr. Faisal and officials of other departments were present in the meeting.

Moreover, provincial minister Khawaja Salman Rafique paid a surprise visit to the DHQ Sheikhupura where he observed the availability of doctors and other medical supplies.

He visited emergency, operation theaters and other wards as well and checked the cleanliness.

