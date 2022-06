Moscow blacklists 41 more Canadians: ministry

MOSCOW: Russia on Friday announced a travel ban on 41 Canadian citizens, including several members of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress, in retaliation for “anti-Russian” sanctions imposed on Moscow over Ukraine.

Russia’s foreign ministry said “entry into Russia is closed for (these) citizens of Canada, including heads of organisations supporting ultra-nationalist forces in Ukraine, as well as top military officials”.

Friday’s list includes several Canadian deputy defence ministers and members of Ukraine-linked organisations, such as the Ukrainian Canadian Congress and the Ukrainian World Congress.

Moscow has been hit with a barrage of Western sanctions after Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine.

In response, Russia has slapped travel bans on officials and public figures from the United States, Canada and Britain.

Russia has already blacklisted over 600 Canadian citizens and nearly 1,000 US citizens.

Last month, Russia said it was closing the Moscow offices of the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation in retaliation for Ottawa’s banning of state media outlet RT.