Chinese engineer dies in Bin Qasim power plant accident

KARACHI: A Chinese engineer was killed in an ‘accident’ that occurred at the Port Qasim coal power plant here on Thursday. The police have arrested a man named Niaz, driver of the vehicle which hit Chinese engineer Wang, seriously injuring him who later succumbed to his wounds.

The police have lodged an FIR of the accident in the Bin Qasim Police Station. According to the FIR, the accident occurred due to the ‘negligence’ and ‘carelessness’ of the driver.

Police officials said that they have been investigating the matter of how the accident happened. Pertinent to note that Port Qasim power plant is located approximately 37km southeast of Karachi and among energy projects undertaken as part of the CPEC.