TDCP joins hands with Careem

LAHORE: To increase the magnitude of tourism in Punjab, the Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) has joined hands with Pakistan’s ride-hailing platform Careem.

This partnership is launching a new car type specifically for guided tours called ‘Safe and Secure Tourism (SST)’ in Lahore. In this regard, TDCP and Careem signed an agreement here on Thursday.

According to the agreement, TDCP will train 10 Careem Captains to become certified guides for visitors to the historical and cultural city of Lahore. Additionally, Careem will also become the official partner of TDCP in mobility to facilitate local and foreign tourists visiting the country.

Talking on this occasion, TDCP Managing Director Asadullah Faiz said that three routes have been finalised for this service initially; the first includes factual and instructive tours of Lahore Museum, national history museum, Lahore Fort, and Badshahi Masjid.

“The second route would facilitate the tourists to experience the visits of landmarks of Mughal Architecture like Wazir Khan Masjid, Shahi Hamam, Shalimar Gardens where they will get to see the craft work and traditional skills. The third route will take the tourists to Wahgah Border,” he added.

“This collaboration will significantly promote and accelerate foreign and local visitors, as it is providing a good package to know, learn and enjoy a fun-filled trip of this wonderful city,” he added.

Careem Pakistan Country Head Feroz Jaleel said that this agreement will definitely boost the scope of tourism and was intended to open new doors for tourists, especially who are interested to see the culture and beautiful architecture of Lahore. “It is our commitment to provide safe, secure, and reliable mobility,” he added.

