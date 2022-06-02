PHMA seeks trade facilitation across global markets

KARACHI: Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PHMA) on Wednesday sought trade facilitation across the global markets, saying that the country’s apparel textile posted 25 percent growth this fiscal year.

A delegation of Trade and Investment Officers posted in Pakistan’s missions abroad for promoting exports and foreign direct investment visited PHMA House to seek suggestions from apparel exporters for trade expansion abroad with made in Pakistan tag.

During the meeting, Muhammad Jawed Bilwani, Chief Coordinator, PHMA told the delegation that trade and investment officers serving the country’s missions over 50 friendly countries can play a important role to boost up exports.

He suggested that trade and investment officers should participate in all exhibitions and prepare reports for the trade organizations and exporters to help explore the new markets and exploit trade opportunities.

The TIOs should act vibrantly and explore all the major markets and commercial centers in a country they are placed to help argument exports, he said.

He also highlighted knitwear products that are made and exported to the world markets including hoodies, shirts, t-shirts, jersey, docks, trousers, jackets, gloves, knitted bed-sheets etc.

He advised that the trade missions abroad to help facilitate the foreign buyers during visas process so that they could visit Pakistan easily on a business tour.

PHMA Zonal Chairman Abdul Rehman in his welcome note articulated that knitwear garment sector ranks on the top of textile group and provides the highest urban employment.

Textile exports are at top with $15.4 billion exports in 2020-21 while exports in 2021-22 (10 months) are to the tune $15.98 billion with a notable enhancement of over 25 percent.

Knitwear in textile group has achieved highest growth in exports, which was $3.8 billion in 2020-21 and touched $4.2 billion in 2021-22 (10 months) with an increase of 35 percent.

He said that there should be a close liaison of the Pakistani Trade Missions in friendly countries worldwide with the local business organizations.

He urged the trade missions abroad for exchange of export information with associations in Pakistan.

Other prominent PHMA member exporters Abdul Kadir Bilwani, Senior Vice Chairman PHMA, Faisal Arshad Sheikh, Vice Chairman PHMA, Akhtar Yunus, Altaf Hussain, Ilyas Gigi, Yaseen Bandeali and others also shared their views in the meeting.

On behalf of the delegation of trade officers, Qamar Zaman thanked PHMA for the meeting. He endorsed that close liaison of newly appointed trade officers is highly significant to pave way for exploring new markets and enhancement of exports.

Other Trade Officers who participated in the meeting were: Nauman Aslam, Consul General Istanbul, Syed Kauser Ali Zaidi, Minister Trade & Investment Kabul, Shaukat Hayat, Minister Trade & Investment Moscow, Amna Naeem, T&I Counsellor Frankfurt, Arooj Rizvi, T&I Counsellor Paris, Qurat ul Ain, T&I Counsellor Los Angeles, Dr Amir Hussain, T&I Counsellor Tehran, Afnan Khan, T&I Counsellor Qandhar, Ghulam Qadir, T&I Counsellor Beijing, Zain Aziz, T&I Attache Bangladesh, Abdul Majeed, T&I Attache Tajikistan and Serien Asad, T&I Attache Qatar who also conveyed their compliments and sought support to perform their duties in their new responsibility abroad.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022