Interpol warns of flood of illicit arms after Ukraine war

PARIS: Many of the weapons being sent to Ukraine will eventually wind up in criminal hands in Europe and beyond, Interpol’s chief warned Wednesday, urging countries to start scrutinising arms-tracking databases.

“The high availability of weapons during the current conflict will result in the proliferation in illicit arms in the post-conflict phase,” Interpol Secretary General Juergen Stock said.

That will only empower organised crime groups that have become increasingly global operations, capable of exploiting the chaos created from Russia’s bombardments over the past three months.

“This will come, I have no doubts... Criminals are already now, here as we speak, focussing on that,” Stark told the Anglo-American Press Association in Paris, where he travelled from Interpol’s headquarters in Lyon, southeast France.

Kyiv’s Western allies have shipped tonnes of military hardware to Ukraine as it tries to fend off Russian forces that have already seized swathes of territory in the east and south.